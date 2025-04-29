Malaysia urges extension of Myanmar ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for an extension of the ceasefire in Myanmar, which will end tomorrow.

He stressed that the truce is essential to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all affected communities.

“We have appealed to both Senior General (Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing) and also Prime Minister (Prime Minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Government Mahn Win Khaing Than) to say that the ceasefire is critical to ensure that humanitarian assistance is provided.”

Anwar said this to reporters after gracing the groundbreaking ceremony of the MADANI Youth Housing and Affordable Housing Project in Mukim Batu today, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that aid must be delivered to Myanmar without bias or restriction.

Malaysia has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Myanmar and emphasised the importance of safeguarding civilian welfare.