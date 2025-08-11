Malaysia urges nuclear-weapon states to ratify SEANWFZ protocol

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia has called on nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty without delay.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stressed that a strong nuclear-weapon-free zone is essential for regional stability and long-term security.

“Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to the SEANWFZ Treaty. We urge nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol without delay,” he said at the 12th ASEANTOM meeting.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition Minister, highlighted Malaysia’s structured assessment of nuclear power as a potential clean energy source.

The study aligns with the 13th Malaysia Plan to diversify energy, enhance security, and reduce carbon emissions.

The Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation (NEPIO) is leading preparatory efforts under IAEA guidelines.

Fadillah also announced the upcoming launch of the Gamma Spectrometry Water Monitoring System (GSWMS) to detect radiological threats in water.

He stressed that nuclear energy adoption must be backed by strong regulations, safety measures, and international cooperation.

“ASEANTOM cooperation is strategic, ensuring atomic energy supports sustainable development and regional stability,” he added.

The two-day meeting brings together ASEAN regulators, IAEA, and partners to discuss nuclear safety and security. - Bernama