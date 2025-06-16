Malaysia, US-ABC strengthen regional health cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to strengthen strategic cooperation in the health sector through a courtesy visit by the United States-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) delegation to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in a Facebook post said the meeting, led by US-ABC Malaysia head of delegation Tina Jamaluddin, opened the floor to discussions on various forms of strategic collaborations between the public and private sectors.

Key focus areas include the enhancement of digital health technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the management of non-communicable diseases such as obesity and cancer, access to rural healthcare, the safety of pharmaceutical supply chain, and certification of health products.

He also welcomed the interest shown by companies such as Intel, Abbott, 3M, Vriens & Partners, VISA and Zuellig Pharma in strengthening collaboration to support national health policy priorities.

“Malaysia values the commitment of international private sector players who not only contribute to the economy but also support universal health goals and the resilience of the national healthcare system,” he said in the post.

He added that such cooperation is especially crucial as Malaysia assumed the ASEAN chairmanship this year with the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability,” further underscoring the country’s commitment to leading regional health policy integration and digital innovation for a healthier, more resilient future.