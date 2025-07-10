Malaysia, US sign MoU on civil nuclear cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the United States (US) have taken a major step forward in strengthening their comprehensive partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan described the agreement as a “significant milestone” that marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, particularly in the field of energy security and sustainable development.

“This MoU represents a crucial step in our shared journey to further strengthen the Malaysia-US comprehensive partnership,” he said in his remarks during the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, held here on Thursday.

He said that Malaysia views the exploration of nuclear energy as a key component of its long-term strategy, aimed at ensuring energy security, driving economic growth and developing national capacity to harness nuclear energy in a safe, secure and responsible manner.

In the presence of visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mohamad also announced Malaysia’s readiness to begin negotiations on the 123 Agreement – an essential legal framework required by the US before nuclear cooperation involving the transfer of materials, equipment or technology can proceed.

“In your distinguished presence, Mr. Secretary, I am pleased to inform you (of) Malaysia’s readiness to commence negotiations on the 123 Agreement,” he said.

Rubio welcomed the signing of the MoU, calling it a model for how civil nuclear cooperation can be achieved between trusted partners while upholding the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

“We are very excited about this... this memorandum, which I think first and foremost, is a signal to the world of how civil nuclear cooperation is something that is available and that is out there,” said Rubio.

“There are many countries in the world; some are in the headlines lately, that have expressed an interest in civil nuclear programmes. And this is an example of how it can be done, and we’re very grateful to be able to do it with such a close partner,” he added.

He reiterated the US’s commitment to advancing the 123 Agreement negotiations with Malaysia, describing it as the next step forward with a country he said has a bright future.

“Again, an incredible opportunity for your country, an incredible opportunity to strengthen our partnership, an incredible example to the world. So, it is my honour to be a part of this,” he added.

He highlighted the broader geopolitical significance of the memorandum, noting that it lays the foundation for a strong civil nuclear partnership based on the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

Meanwhile, Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment as a coastal state to uphold maritime law and environmental protection.

“In this regard, I would like to say that we are actively formulating new regulations to tighten enforcement against illegal ship-to-ship transfer within our waters. These changes are expected to take effect by the end of this month,” he said.

Rubio, on his first official visit to Asia since his appointment as the US Secretary of State, said he was honoured that Malaysia was his first stop and was glad that the 58th AMM was his first event.

He said the AMM is an event of great significance that transcends Malaysia or the ASEAN region, and it was an honour for him to be a part of it. The MoU ceremony also marked Rubio’s first formal engagement in the region.

The ongoing 58th AMM and related meetings are being held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025 with the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

More than 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and its external partner countries are participating in 24 ministerial-level meetings spanning four days.