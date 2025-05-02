PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Uzbekistan recognised the importance of strengthening their existing bilateral relations and expressed their shared commitment to elevating these ties to the level of strategic partnership in the future, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

The statement, issued in conjunction with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning Tuesday, said in order to achieve this ambitious goal, both countries agreed to work towards enhancing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation.

The cooperation will be across several key areas of mutual interest, and such efforts are expected to bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

“In realising the full potential of bilateral relations, both leaders recognised the need to maintain regular contacts, consultations and close coordination at various levels, as well as fostering a regular exchange of ideas and opinions on key international issues in the margins of international meetings and conferences...” the joint statement said.

The statement added that the international meetings include the United Nations (UN), Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other important global organisation frameworks as indicated in the Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Foreign Ministry of Malaysia for 2023-2026, signed on July 4, 2023.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev, who is on his maiden visit to Malaysia since assuming office in December 2016, was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra here.

The president also held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who visited Uzbekistan in May 2024.

According to the joint statement, Mirziyoyev congratulated Anwar and reiterated Uzbekistan’s full support of Malaysia’s assumption of the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to intensifying cooperation between ASEAN and Uzbekistan.

“In this regard, Malaysia reiterated its support for the Republic of Uzbekistan’s aspirations for institutional engagement with ASEAN and its interest in considering accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), recognising its potential to further enhance regional peace and stability,” said the statement.

Malaysia and Uzbekistan also noted the active cooperation on key issues within the framework of international organisations, particularly the UN and the OIC, and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidatures.

Both leaders emphasised their support for taking joint measures in both bilateral and multilateral formats to combat emerging security threats and challenges, primarily those related to transnational crime, including terrorism and terrorism financing, drug trafficking, illegal migration and others, it added.

On Palestine, the leaders reaffirmed that international challenges must be resolved through peaceful means, including the Palestinian cause, in full accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The leaders also called for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of a just and lasting solution to the abovementioned challenge of bringing peace and stability to the region, it added.

The joint statement said both Anwar and Mirziyoyev noted the importance of not isolating Afghanistan and continuing to provide assistance to the Afghan people, including capacity-building and humanitarian aid, to prevent an impending humanitarian crisis and improve the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people.

The president also expressed deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Anwar and the people of Malaysia for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the delegation of Uzbekistan during their stay in Malaysia.

Mirziyoyev also extended an invitation to Anwar to visit Uzbekistan at a mutually agreeable date, the statement said.