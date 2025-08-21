Malaysia views foreign espionage as serious national security threat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry considers foreign espionage a serious threat to national security and has implemented comprehensive preventive measures against it.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that unauthorised acquisition of sensitive information represents a significant security concern requiring holistic addressing.

“Espionage has its own modus operandi, beginning with identifying targets, gathering data and conducting profiling, understanding organisational structures, recruiting insiders, or infiltrating through various channels, including posing as tourists.

He explained that some insiders cooperate for rewards while others face threats or ideological recruitment during parliamentary questioning.

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted increasing cyber espionage using sophisticated methods like phishing and malware for data theft.

“They may use phishing, malware or spyware to secretly gain access to information systems and steal data bit by bit.

He cited the 2022 case of local woman Nidarahayu Zainal who was recruited by Mossad to kidnap Palestinians in Malaysia.

“Nidarahayu, who only has an SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) qualification, and is a mother of three, was recruited to kidnap them.

The ministry employs a three-tier strategy covering prevention, detection and enforcement using multiple legal instruments.

“Prevention is done by monitoring suspected individuals, enhancing the cyber capabilities of intelligence agencies, and cooperating with international bodies such as Interpol and ASEANapol.

Foreign spies face deportation after serving sentences and blacklisting under Malaysia’s extradition agreements with eleven countries.

“We will deport them and place them on the blacklist. If there is an extradition agreement with their country of origin and they are wanted there, we will extradite them.

Detecting foreign agents remains challenging due to their secretive operations despite Malaysia’s developed intelligence capabilities.

“That’s why we rely on these three approaches. We must continuously enhance our intelligence capabilities. In fact, Malaysia has developed strong competence in detection.

Malaysia faces targeting due to its firm international stances including strong support for Palestine under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama