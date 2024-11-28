PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, underlining this positive development as a crucial first step towards de-escalating tensions and restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia urged all parties to respect and adhere to the ceasefire terms.

It reiterated its call for the respect of international humanitarian law and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions including Resolution 1701 (2006), as well as the protection of civilians and an unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people who have suffered from the devastating consequences of a prolonged conflict.

The ministry said an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza also needs to be put in place with unimpeded access to humanitarian aid restored quickly.

“Only when an independent, free and sovereign Palestine exists, can there be real peace in the Middle East,” the statement read.

A cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah brokered with US and French diplomatic efforts came into effect on Nov 27.