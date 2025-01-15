ABU DHABI: Malaysia welcomes companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in Malaysia involving renewable energy (RE) projects, including data centres, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that during his three-day working visit to the UAE, which began on Sunday, he held meetings with sovereign wealth fund companies from the country.

Anwar said that during the meeting with UAE state-owned renewables firm Masdar, the government informed them that it would facilitate Masdar’s investment plans in Malaysia through joint ventures with local companies for green energy projects, infrastructure, battery storage, and strengthening the energy grid.

“For the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), this involves projects related to the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the MADANI Economy framework, as well as projects in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), such as advanced manufacturing.

“It also includes infrastructure development, green technology, RE, logistics, healthcare, the digital economy, and education,” he said in a press conference with Malaysian journalists at the end of his visit to the UAE on Tuesday.

He also welcomed ADIA’s intention to collaborate with global infrastructure partners (GIP) on the privatisation of Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Anwar said his meeting with Mubadala discussed the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the development of gas-related infrastructure, as well as the development of value chains such as blue hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), along with projects in JS-SEZ.