Malaysia won’t ban TikTok but demands safety compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no intention of banning TikTok in Malaysia despite ongoing concerns over harmful content, scams, and online safety, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He stressed that while the platform must comply with local laws and address the government’s demands on issues such as cyberbullying and scam-related content, banning it outright is not on the table.

“The government has no plans to impose a ban on TikTok. That is not the issue.

“The issue is that they must comply with our laws, especially in combating scams,” he said at a press conference after meeting TikTok representatives at Bukit Aman today.

Fahmi acknowledged that TikTok provides benefits for many Malaysians, from small businesses to journalists, but warned that the platform had not been proactive in addressing safety risks.

“We want to ensure that ordinary users can use this technology, and we know many people benefit from shops or TikTok Live.

“But at the same time, there are serious concerns such as scams, pedophilia, and cyberbullying.

“The platforms need to take stronger action,” he said.

Fahmi also said TikTok’s inaction may result in legal consequences if it persists.