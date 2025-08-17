Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza gathering at Dataran Merdeka on Aug 24

KUALA LUMPUR: The “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” event will take place at Dataran Merdeka on August 24.

This gathering is part of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, running from August 22 to 24.

Organised by MAPIM Malaysia and Cinta Gaza Malaysia, the event includes key partners like the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

A spokesman for the organising secretariat outlined the evening’s schedule, starting at 5 pm with the Sumud Nusantara Convoy’s arrival.

Gaza activists will deliver speeches, followed by Maghrib prayers and a special solat hajat led by Sheikh Abdul Karim Omar Al-Fatani Al-Makki.

The programme also features a lecture by Habib Ali Zainal Abidin Al-Hamid and Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

The Az Zahir group will perform selawat and qasidah recitals during the event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend and deliver a special address.

The evening will conclude with the symbolic flag-off of the Sumud Nusantara delegation for the Gaza Flotilla.

A Qunut Nazilah supplication will mark the end of the event at midnight.

Sumud Nusantara is a Global Sumud Flotilla initiative involving over 70 vessels from 39 countries.

The mission aims to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the blockade on Gaza through maritime routes.

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid emphasised the importance of international NGO collaboration.

He stressed that government support is vital for the mission’s success and Malaysia’s humanitarian message.

“The people of Gaza must not be displaced,“ Mohd Azmi stated.

He called for Muslim solidarity to counter Israeli oppression and ensure aid reaches Gaza.

Mohd Azmi urged attendees to bring mats, prayer mats, and umbrellas.

Participants are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of support for Palestine.

“Bring symbols of ‘Gaza Bangkit’ to show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle,“ he added. - Bernama