Malaysian activists forced to kneel with hands tied for five hours

SEPANG: Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla mission detained by Israeli forces were reportedly forced to kneel with their hands tied using plastic zip ties for about five hours.

This punishment occurred after some activists chanted ‘Free Palestine’ during their detention.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim said the detainees were also denied access to water, toilets, medicines and the right to meet their lawyers.

He confirmed that the GSF legal team, together with human rights organisations such as ADALAH in Israel, have made contact with 20 of the 23 detained Malaysian activists.

Arrangements to contact the remaining three activists are currently being made.

All activists have been advised to sign a ‘Request for Immediate Departure’ form to facilitate their release from Israeli detention.

Sani Araby also confirmed that the humanitarian aid items carried by the GSF remain on board the vessels intercepted by Israeli forces.

These items include rice, infant formula, clean water and medicines intended for Gaza.

The SNCC and the Malaysian government are now on standby to bring home all 23 members of the Malaysian delegation.

This repatriation will occur as soon as they receive clearance from the Turkish government, which is serving as the main intermediary in diplomatic negotiations with Israel.

SNCC urges Malaysians to continue supporting the flotilla delegation and to perform special prayers and Qunut Nazilah.

These prayers aim to support the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

The GSF mission was joined by more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia.

They sailed towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The mission carried essential supplies for Palestinians affected by the ongoing attacks of the Zionist regime. – Bernama