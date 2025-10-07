Malaysian activists from Gaza flotilla mission arrive home at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: All 23 Malaysian participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission will arrive home tonight at 10 pm at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, one of the activists and CEO of Cinta Gaza Malaysia, confirmed their arrival in a Facebook post.

He announced that all activists will also attend a solidarity gathering at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday night starting at 6 pm.

“My friends and I want to deliver the mandate and message of two years of Gaza being ravaged by genocide,” he stated.

Muhammad Nadir emphasised that October 7 marks two years since Palestinians were killed in the ongoing conflict.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre has invited all supporters and media to welcome the returning activists at the airport.

Last Thursday, Israeli military forces detained the 23 Malaysian activists after intercepting their ship in Mediterranean Sea waters.

The activists were reportedly released from Israeli custody and departed from Ramon Airport yesterday evening.

They arrived in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time before continuing their journey to Kuala Lumpur.

The group includes singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were aboard the ship Hio.

Other participants are Farah Lee, Danish Nazran Murad, singer Zizi Kirana, and Musa Nuwayri.

Also detained were Iylia Balqis, Sul Aidil, Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, and Zulfadhli Khiruddin.

The complete list includes Rusydi Ramli, Razali Awang, influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, and PU Rahmat.

Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, Norazman Ishak, Zainal Rashid, and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah were also part of the mission.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, and Taufiq Mohd Razif complete the group of 23 detained activists. – Bernama