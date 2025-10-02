Malaysian activists including Zizi Kirana detained by Israeli forces

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen Malaysians aboard five Global Sumud Flotilla ships have lost contact with their command centre after Israeli forces intercepted them in Gaza waters.

Eight individuals including singer Zizi Kirana were confirmed detained by Israeli forces as of 6 am Malaysian time.

Zizi Kirana whose real name is Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil was travelling aboard the vessel Huga when detained.

Other detainees included Musa Nuwayri Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil from the Alma vessel.

Haikal Abdullah Muaz Zainal Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were detained from the Sirius vessel.

The status of five other Malaysians remains unknown following the interception.

PU Rahmat Norhelmi Mohd Asmawi and Norazman were aboard the Estrella vessel.

Actress Ardell Aryana was travelling on the Mikeno vessel with her status also unknown.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre tracker system reported nine vessels under attack status.

Thirteen other vessels had sent emergency signals according to the command centre.

Humanitarian activists shared live streams showing Israeli forces surrounding the aid convoy.

The tense scenes showed attempts to disable the convoy en route to the Gaza coast.

No injuries have been reported despite the aggressive actions against the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla delegation reaffirmed its commitment to continue the mission.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby provided details about the volunteers’ preparedness.

The Malaysian volunteers had planned to discard phones if intercepted in Red Zone R2.

All volunteers were reportedly in high spirits and confident before the interception occurred.

Israeli forces used radar jammers to disrupt communications with the vessels.

Water cannon attacks targeted smaller ships to prevent entry into Red Zone R2.

The humanitarian mission faced multiple challenges from Israeli military vessels. – Bernama