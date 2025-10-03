Malaysian activists return home from Gaza humanitarian mission

SEPANG: Five Malaysian activists and one Bruneian national previously involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission have returned home.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed all returnees will begin volunteer duties at SNCC tonight.

He revealed the total number involved is eight individuals including one Bruneian activist with two already in Amman Jordan assisting with legal matters.

The other five Malaysians will join SNCC together with another Bruneian national according to his press conference on GSF developments.

All returnees reportedly experienced health issues and were flown from Athens Greece directly to Malaysia.

The returning activists are Tuan Mohamad Asri Tuan Hussein Abdul Rahim Azhari Muhammad Khairin Afiq Mohd Subkhi Ahmad Safuan Ujar Nur Ilham Fansuri Zainal Rashid and Bruneian national Rezahmaisalamah Md Yusof.

The GSF mission involved over 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia sailing toward Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians.

This humanitarian effort aimed to break the Israeli blockade by delivering essential supplies to Palestinians affected by ongoing Zionist regime attacks.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry previously confirmed all 23 Malaysian GSF participants had been detained by Israel for eventual repatriation through third countries.

Regarding detained activists’ families Dr Sani Araby said they’ve been accommodated in hotels to receive verified updated information directly.

He emphasized the importance of providing families with accurate information before they access potentially misleading news reports.

Some family members had already been affected by reading various news reports with some containing premature information causing confusion. – Bernama