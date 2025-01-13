PATTANI: A Malaysian male and six volunteer defence personnel were injured in a bomb explosion near the Mueang Pattani District Police Station in Pattani Province, Southern Thailand, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 am after a police parade at the station, said Mueang Pattani Police Chief Col Jeffery Sulaiman.

“Initial investigations revealed that the bomb was believed to have been attached to a motorcycle parked near the police station,” he told reporters at the scene on Monday.

Jeffery said the 20-year-old Malaysian man from Kuala Lumpur sustained injuries from shattered glass caused by the explosion.

The Malaysian man was inside a car waiting for his wife, who was filing a report about missing travel documents at the police station when the explosion occurred, he said.

“The victim’s car was only about 10 metres from the explosion site, causing the vehicle’s windows to shatter due to the blast impact,“ Jeffery added.

All the victims were taken to Pattani Hospital for treatment, he said.

“The police are actively investigating to track down the perpetrators,“ he said.