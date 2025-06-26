Malaysian and three Singaporeans charged with cocaine trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian man and three Singaporean nationals were charged today at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court for allegedly trafficking liquid cocaine last week. The accused, Kong Sien Mee, 57, from Malaysia, and Singaporeans Quek Kien Seng, 45, Tristan Chew Jin Zhong, 25, and Ivan Tan Zhi Xuan, 31, acknowledged the charges read before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The four were jointly charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking 9,420.2 millilitres of cocaine at a hotel exit here on June 19 at 11.45 am.

If convicted, they face either the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death. The court scheduled the next mention for Sept 8 to allow submission of the chemist’s report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M Ramanathan Alias Ashwin led the prosecution, while lawyer Ille Maryam Yusnawannie represented the three Singaporean accused. Kong did not have legal representation.