PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian was arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) near Sydney for allegedly attempting to smuggle 100 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a computer.

The 45-year-old suspect was apprehended by the AFP after the Australian Border Force (ABF) discovered the drugs hidden inside a computer in an air cargo shipment arriving from Malaysia on October 16.

The AFP said in a statement that the found “blocks of a white substance” that weighed 100kg in total.

It confirmed that the substance found was methamphetamine.

“The ABF alerted the AFP, with officers removing the illicit drugs before the consignment was released for delivery.

“The consignment was delivered to a Kingsgrove storage unit yesterday (October 30), where the man allegedly took possession of the electronic goods,” it said.

“He was subsequently arrested by the AFP and charged with one count of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs, namely 100 kg of methamphetamine, contrary to section 307.5 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth).

“This offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment,” the statement read.

AFP acting superintendent Stuart Millen, said AFP had collaborated with ABF and other partners to tackle the illegal drug trade.

He said: “This amount of methamphetamine could have been sold as about one million street level deals.

“Criminals do not care about the harm they cause, they are motivated by the profits they can make.

Meanwhile, ABF acting commander Matthew O’Connor noted that syndicates are constantly finding new ways to smuggle drugs into Australia.

“They will attempt to hide illicit substances in creative cavities to evade our detection.

“Our officers’ skills in detecting and disrupting this criminal behaviour will continue to thrive through our collaboration and information sharing between our federal and state counterparts,” he added.