Malaysian Catholics mourn the passing of Pope Francis

KUALA LUMPUR: Catholics across Malaysia are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who died today.

In a Facebook post today, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Kuala Lumpur expressed profound sorrow over his death.

The Cathedral also praised the Pope’s compassionate leadership, highlighting his role as a guiding shepherd to the universal Church.

“He guided us with compassion and courage, calling us always to love, unity, and service to the poor and marginalised,” the post stated.

READ MORE: Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

The Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur also issued a statement, expressing prayers for the repose of his soul.

According to international news reports, Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, died on Monday aged 88.

He had long battled various health issues, including ‘asthma-like respiratory crises’ associated with thrombocytopenia.

