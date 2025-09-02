Malaysian Craft Council nurtures young talent to preserve weaving art

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Craft Council is actively nurturing young talent in Kelantan to preserve traditional weaving arts from disappearing.

MCC treasurer Ariza Mohd Yusoff explained this initiative occurs through The Textile Project, a community programme training apprentices in kelingkan embroidery and songket weaving.

She noted the project received full support from Yayasan Hasanah and involves four student recruitment sessions over eighteen months.

“We started this project last April with a kelingkan embroidery course concluding in July where twenty students mastered traditional embroidery skills after intensive training.”

“Graduates can now produce kelingkan embroidery with some earning up to three thousand ringgit for a single shawl,” she told Bernama at the Kelantan Textile and Malay Heritage Festival.

Ariza, serving as The Textile Project director, confirmed the second intake beginning this month would focus specifically on songket weaving.

“Only seven participants have registered for the second session against our target of twenty, so we hope more people will come forward for this free course.”

“We provide guidance from zero to hero and assist with grants plus market promotion for artistic products locally and internationally,” she added.

She emphasised this initiative strengthens the textile sector within national development policy while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

“Participants must be Malaysian citizens aged eighteen or above willing to commit fully throughout the programme, with registration details available on MCC social media pages.” – Bernama