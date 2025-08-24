Malaysian cuisine tops Expo 2025 Osaka survey as most popular choice

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian cuisine has been ranked the most popular choice among visitors to Expo 2025 Osaka in a special gourmet survey conducted by Japanese broadcaster Yomiuri TV.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz described this recognition as a significant achievement for the country’s culinary offerings.

“This achievement is very meaningful because the survey was conducted among holders of season passes to the Expo, so they always enjoy various types of dishes at the Expo,“ he posted on Facebook.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised that this recognition proves the uniqueness and excellence of Malaysian food and hospitality in the eyes of the world.

Australia secured second place in the survey while Saudi Arabia, Germany and France tied for third position.

The minister expressed his appreciation to the entire Pavilion Malaysia team for their dedication and commitment to ensuring the country’s successful participation at the prestigious exposition.

“Although it is priced at RM50 a piece, many are willing to queue up for up to two hours just to taste our roti canai,“ he said about the popular Malaysian flatbread.

Pavilion Malaysia has attracted over 2.2 million visitors, far exceeding the original target of 1.5 million visitors throughout the exposition period.

The pavilion has managed to generate potential investments valued at over RM11 billion through its successful showcasing of Malaysian culture and cuisine. – Bernama