Malaysian embassy verifies citizen in Bali ferry sinking

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is coordinating with Indonesian authorities to verify reports that a Malaysian citizen may be among the victims of the recent ferry sinking in the Bali Strait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that initial information indicated no Malaysians were involved. However, following updated reports, the embassy is working closely with Indonesian officials to clarify the situation.

“The Embassy has been in contact with Indonesian authorities from the outset and was initially informed that no Malaysians were involved in the incident,“ the ministry stated.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the embassy maintaining continuous communication with local agencies. Malaysians requiring assistance can contact the embassy in Jakarta at +6281380813036 or email mwjakarta@kln.gov.my. The honorary consul in Bali can also be reached at +62361751953.

The ferry, carrying 12 crew members, 53 passengers, and 22 vehicles, sank late Wednesday night while traveling from East Java to Bali. Indonesian authorities report six fatalities, 29 missing, and 30 survivors as of July 5. - Bernama