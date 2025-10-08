Malaysian executed in Singapore for 2014 drug trafficking

PETALING JAYA: Authorities in Singapore have executed Malaysian citizen P Pannir Selvam, 38, following his conviction for drug trafficking offences dating back to 2014.

The execution was verified by Pannir’s sister Sangkari and Singapore-based human rights advocate Kirsten Han, as reported by New Straits Times.

This marks the second Malaysian execution in Singapore within a fortnight, following the death of K Datchinamurthy, 39, who was executed on September 25 for similar offences.

Pannir was found guilty by Singapore’s High Court on June 27, 2017, of trafficking 51.84 grams of diamorphine (heroin). The offence occurred at the Woodlands checkpoint on September 3, 2014. Under Singapore’s strict narcotics laws, he received the mandatory capital punishment.

The Court of Appeal rejected his appeal on February 9, 2018. Subsequently, his petition for clemency submitted to Singapore’s president was also denied.

In a final legal attempt on September 6, the Court of Appeal dismissed Pannir’s request to postpone his execution. He had sought the stay pending the resolution of disciplinary proceedings he had filed with the Law Society concerning his previous legal counsel.

Two additional Malaysian nationals, S Saminathan and R Lingkesvaran, currently remain on death row in Singapore facing capital punishment for drug-related convictions.