Malaysian fashion industry poised for major economic growth says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s fashion industry possesses strong potential for rapid growth and could significantly contribute to the national economy according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Ali.

A Shopperboard report from May projected the sector’s share of e-commerce transactions in Malaysia would reach 19.2% this year with sales valued at USD5.24 billion.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority has estimated the value of the country’s textile and clothing industry at approximately USD3.5 billion annually.

This figure is expected to rise to USD4.47 billion by 2030 according to MIDA projections.

Armizan emphasised that despite these impressive figures the industry must not become complacent.

“The industry’s potential needs to be developed further and elevated to greater heights,“ he told reporters after launching the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign 2025 with the Malaysian Bumiputera Designers Association.

The event was held in conjunction with the My Gaya Month campaign in Kuala Lumpur.

Armizan stated the fashion industry deserves emphasis under the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign as it represents a lifestyle segment increasingly resonating with consumers.

He described the My Gaya Month organisation as an important platform to strengthen the fashion ecosystem ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

“It is not only about promoting sales, but also about sharing strategies and best practices,“ he explained.

Armizan expressed confidence that the campaign can build public awareness of local fashion brands’ unique qualities and competitive strength.

He revealed that last year’s My Gaya Month campaign recorded sales of RM1.1 million representing a 39.16% increase from RM802,254.30 in 2023.

“This achievement proves the ability of local fashion products to continue to compete in the market as well as increase consumer confidence in Malaysian brands,“ he concluded. – Bernama