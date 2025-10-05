Man arrested for reckless driving and drug use in Sibu crash

SIBU: Police have arrested a car driver captured in a viral social media video showing reckless driving that caused a collision with a motorcycle and several other vehicles on Jalan Oya.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the male driver in his twenties tested positive for amphetamines in an initial urine screening.

Authorities identified a one-minute twenty-nine-second video circulating online that depicted the car striking a motorcycle and causing the rider to fall.

The incident reportedly occurred on Jalan Oya near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Elizabeth, with the driver subsequently colliding with additional vehicles at the location.

Police detained the driver to assist investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving on a public road.

Investigations are also proceeding under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 following the positive drug test result. – Bernama