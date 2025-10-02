TMT opens Malaysia’s first Starlink experience store in PJ

THUNDER Match Technology Sdn Bhd (TMT), Malaysia’s largest technology retail chain, has introduced the Starlink Mini portable satellite internet device and opened the country’s first dedicated Starlink Experience Store.

Located at PJ Damansara Uptown in Petaling Jaya, the new store allows customers to view, test and experience Starlink’s satellite internet technology first-hand through live demonstrations.

As an authorised partner of Starlink, TMT is expanding access to SpaceX’s revolutionary satellite internet service, particularly targeting rural and underserved communities across Malaysia.

The newly available Starlink Mini is a compact, portable satellite internet device designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity for users on the move. Its simplified setup makes it suitable for remote work, travel, outdoor activities and areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is unavailable.

Starlink’s technology utilises a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide reliable broadband internet, even in remote or hard-to-reach locations.

TMT management said the partnership represents a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver transformative technology solutions.

“Starlink’s innovative satellite technology offers an unprecedented solution to address the connectivity challenges faced by many Malaysians in rural and underserved areas,“ TMT stated.

“By bringing this cutting-edge technology to our customers, we aim to empower individuals and businesses with the tools they need to access education, expand opportunities and improve their quality of life.”

The company emphasised that the collaboration underscores its commitment to bridging Malaysia’s digital divide and advancing the nation’s digital transformation.

Established in 1997, TMT operates over 50 outlets nationwide and maintains an e-commerce platform. The company offers a comprehensive range of technology products and services, including mobile devices, computers, laptops, printers, software, accessories and computer servicing.

In July 2023, TMT was acquired by Nojima APAC Limited, further enhancing its market presence and retail capabilities.

Customers interested in experiencing Starlink technology can visit the Experience Store at PJ Damansara Uptown, Kuala Lumpur, where staff provide product demonstrations and consultations.

For more information, visit www.tmt.my.