Malaysian students abroad urged to embrace cultural exchange

WELLINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Malaysian students overseas to actively participate in local communities, emphasising the importance of cultural exchange beyond academic pursuits.

Speaking at a gathering with over 250 Malaysian students and residents in New Zealand, Ahmad Zahid highlighted the value of learning from indigenous cultures, particularly the Maori community.

“Don’t just learn from inside the lecture rooms, tutorials, or professors’ offices. We should also introduce ourselves to the local communities and learn their cultures, especially the Maori culture here, which is rich with historical values and a spirit of resilience,“ he said.

The event was attended by Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki, alongside official delegates and senior government officers.

Ahmad Zahid praised the Maori community’s ability to preserve their heritage while managing economic assets through trust agencies since the 19th century.

“We need to learn from their spirit and strength in fighting for their rights and adapt that to the Malaysian context, especially in empowering the Orang Asli communities,“ he added.

The deputy prime minister also commended students sponsored by agencies like JPA, MARA, GLCs, and GLICs for maintaining a positive image abroad.

He stressed that social integration and cultural awareness are crucial in shaping competitive graduates ready to contribute to Malaysia’s development.

Addressing career prospects, Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that salaries in Malaysia may be lower than in countries like New Zealand but urged students in critical fields such as engineering, law, and accounting to return home. “East or west, home is best,“ he remarked.

To support the Malaysian diaspora, Ahmad Zahid announced a NZ$100,000 (RM251,000) allocation to Rumah Malaysia for National Day celebrations. - Bernama