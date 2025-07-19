Bonmati at 100 percent as Spain reach Euro 2025 semis

SPAIN’S Aitana Bonmati declared herself fully fit after a standout performance in Friday’s 2-0 victory over Switzerland, securing her team a spot in the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner, who recently recovered from viral meningitis, was named player of the match in Bern.

“Yeah, today I felt 100 percent physically. It was an intense 90 minutes, what I’m used to doing, so I’m happy,“ Bonmati told reporters. Her return to form was crucial as Spain broke Swiss resistance with a 66th-minute goal from Athenea del Castillo, assisted by Bonmati.

The midfielder admitted initial doubts over her tournament participation due to illness but credited hard work for her swift recovery. “I didn’t know if the meningitis would be a problem for the whole tournament, I worked hard to be ready as soon as I could and now I have my reward.”

Bonmati also reflected on her mental resilience, saying, “I wanted to enjoy and feel myself as a football player, confident and full of energy. I suffered something that was out of my control, but I overcame it and I am proud that I turned it around.”

Spain, the reigning world champions, will now face either France or Germany in Zurich on Wednesday for a place in the final -AFP