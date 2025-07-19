Michel Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

FOOTBALL icon Michel Platini reportedly scared off a burglar who broke into his villa in the French Riviera. The former UEFA president confronted the intruder, who fled without stealing anything.

According to sources, the incident occurred late at night when Platini was at home. The burglar attempted to enter the villa but was startled by the football legend’s presence. Authorities confirmed no items were taken, and an investigation is ongoing.

Platini, 70, has lived in the villa for years and is known for his contributions to football both on and off the pitch. Local police praised his quick reaction, stating, “The suspect was clearly not expecting anyone to be home.”

Neighbors expressed shock, describing the area as generally safe. One resident said, “This is unusual for our neighborhood. We’re glad Michel is okay.”- AFP