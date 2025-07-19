Trump orders release of Epstein probe material amid letter scandal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has directed the Justice Department to push for the release of grand jury testimony from the Jeffrey Epstein case, aiming to counter growing backlash over his past ties to the disgraced financier. The move follows a Wall Street Journal report alleging Trump sent Epstein a 2003 birthday letter featuring a crude drawing of a naked woman.

Trump dismissed the letter as fake, vowing legal action against the Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch. “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the DOJ would request the unsealing of Epstein-related testimony, though it remains uncertain if courts will comply. Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 before facing trial on sex trafficking charges, remains a focal point for conspiracy theories, particularly among Trump’s base.

The Journal’s report claimed Trump’s letter included a hand-drawn nude figure and referenced shared “secrets.” Trump denied authorship, stating, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words. I never wrote a picture in my life.” Past records show Trump has donated sketches for charity, but none match the alleged content.

The controversy highlights tensions within Trump’s MAGA supporters, some of whom demand transparency about Epstein’s alleged client list. Bondi previously stated no such list exists. Legal experts note grand jury materials are rarely disclosed, casting doubt on whether the move will quell speculation. - AFP