Police probe unsupervised boys found roadside in Bangi

BANGI: Police have opened an investigation after two young boys, aged three and six, were discovered unsupervised by the roadside near Bandar Bukit Mahkota earlier today. Concerned passersby brought the brothers to a nearby police station, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the incident, stating that the boys were in good health. “Preliminary investigations found that the brothers had left their nanny’s house while she was asleep and were spotted not far from the residential area,“ he said in a statement.

The children’s parents were contacted and arrived at the Bangi police station by 2 pm to retrieve their sons. Authorities have since recorded statements from five individuals, including the nanny, as part of their investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect.

ACP Naazron urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant in supervising children to prevent similar incidents. “Public awareness and responsibility are crucial in ensuring child safety,“ he added. - Bernama