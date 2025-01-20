PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian man has been sentenced to 19 months in jail after he plead guilty by taking voyeuristic videos of his landlady and her child in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, the man, 40, who was a work permit holder and employed as an aerospace machine operator in Singapore had rented a bedroom in the 45-year-old woman’s Housing Board flat for 10 years when he was caught in the act.

On the day of the incident, the man had snuck into her room when his landlady was in the shower. He squatted outside her toilet and then used his phone and filmed her through a gap between the door and the floor.

The man who was so engrossed in the act had not realised the victim was about to leave the shower and she discovered him squatting on the floor with his phone pointed at her.

The woman then screamed as the man fled back to his bedroom. She then called her husband who alerted the police.

Police discovered that the man had 24 videos and 74 screenshots in 14 devices – four mobile phones, six thumb drives, three memory cards and one memory card reader.

It was also revealed that the man was found with multiple videos of the woman’s daughter in various states of undress. The daughter was around three years old in 2018.

According to Mothership, the man admitted that he had been recording such videos for a few years. He also confessed that the more he did those acts, the bolder he got.

He asserted that he did not post or share these videos or images. He added that they were meant for his own sexual gratification.

In a victim impact statement, the landlady said she was still suffering from the aftereffects of the offences to this day and has not fully recovered.

Her daughter however remains unaware about the recordings as the landlady and her husband want her to know as she is very young.

Her husband has since replaced their house’s locks with digital ones and the woman has also installed a closed-circuit television camera in her living room.