Malaysians in Nepal urged to stay vigilant amid widespread protests

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians currently in Nepal have been advised to exercise heightened vigilance following widespread protests that erupted on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry issued an advisory urging citizens to strictly follow all safety guidance provided by local Nepalese authorities.

The ministry also encouraged Malaysians to stay informed about the situation through official communication channels only.

It confirmed that there have been no reports of any Malaysian nationals being affected by or involved in the ongoing protests.

Violence has escalated in Kathmandu following widespread demonstrations against the government’s social media ban.

The protests have resulted in at least 19 fatalities according to local reports.

The ministry stated that it remains in close contact with local authorities through the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu.

It is actively monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all Malaysian citizens in Nepal.

Those who have not yet registered their presence in the country are strongly encouraged to do so immediately through the E-Konsular portal.

Registration ensures timely support and communication from Malaysian authorities during emergencies.

For immediate consular assistance, citizens can visit the Embassy of Malaysia located at Bakhundole-3, Lalitpur, Nepal.

They may also call the embassy at +977-1-5445680 or email mwkathmandu@kln.gov.my for urgent matters. – Bernama