JITRA: Malaysians are being urged to fully cooperate as the Ministry of National Unity prepares to roll out its third National Unity Index (IPNas) survey later this month, aimed at gauging the current state of social cohesion across the country.

Set to begin on April 28, the nationwide survey will involve field enumerators conducting door-to-door interviews using structured questionnaires, guided by residence mapping from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), based on designated Enumeration Blocks (EBs) and Living Quarters (LQs).

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said the success of the survey depends heavily on the quality of data collected, stressing the need for public cooperation to ensure accurate and meaningful results that truly reflect the state of national unity.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of Kedah’s Unity Week state-level celebration here today, he said the findings would serve as a key reference for policy decisions and community engagement programmes under the ministry.

The IPNas, introduced in 2018, remains the government’s primary tool for measuring national unity and harmony. The index last recorded a score of 0.629 in 2022, with the government setting a target of 0.7 for the upcoming survey cycle.

Kedah is the second state to celebrate Unity Week this year, following Melaka earlier this month. Also in attendance at the event was Kedah National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director Ahmad Puat Haji Junus.

The national-level celebration is scheduled to take place in Penang from July 16 to 20.

Unity Week is part of the Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia MADANI initiative, which aims to strengthen intercultural understanding and promote the MADANI values, particularly respect and inclusion.

This week’s celebrations featured cultural exhibitions, ethnic food fairs, traditional games, a fun walk, an economic carnival, open-air film screenings and cross-cultural performances.

Earlier, Ruji also visited the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) in Alor Setar, where he distributed 30 Bakul Harmoni care packages under the Jejak Harmoni community outreach programme.

The programme seeks to promote harmony across Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multi-faith population, especially among older generations.