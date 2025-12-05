PETALING JAYA: The registered owner of a Nissan Navara pickup truck involved in a collision with motorcyclists was not driving the vehicle during the incident, authorities have confirmed.

According to the New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa verified this information

in a statement released Tuesday.

He indicated that the investigation file will soon be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor.

A dashcam footage that went viral on Saturday captured the pickup truck sideswiping a motorcycle near the Duta toll plaza, causing both riders to be thrown from the vehicle.

The 53-year-old motorcycle operator and 49-year-old passenger both sustained injuries in the collision, with the female passenger currently unconscious and receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The driver of the pickup truck filed a police report Saturday evening and was subsequently arrested.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving, an offense that carries penalties of up to five years imprisonment, fines up to RM15,000, and a minimum two-year driving license suspension.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the vehicle’s registered owner has requested that the public refrain from sharing his personal information, emphasising that he was not operating the vehicle when the incident occurred.

