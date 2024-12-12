PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-12 will enhance its preparedness and vigilance to face any eventuality while carrying out its peacekeeping mission safely in Lebanon, says Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

He said the rotation of MALBATT 850-11 with MALBATT 850-12 was carried out in stages through four flight phases from Nov 6 to 20.

According to Mohammad, the rotation of MALBATT contingents was meticulously planned to ensure seamless operations while maintaining the combat strength of the contingent at all times in the mission area.

“I urge all citizens and the families of personnel to continue praying for the peacekeepers to complete this mission safely and successfully, with Allah’s protection.

“During its deployment in Lebanon, the MALBATT 850-11 contingent demonstrated excellent discipline and work quality despite facing severe challenges arising from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon,“ he told reporters after the United Nations Service Medal (UNSM) Parade and the Disbandment Ceremony of MALBATT 850-11 at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 853 personnel and officers, including members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and a financial officer from the Ministry of Defence, received the UNSM, led by their Commander, Colonel Burhan Sagoni.

Meanwhile, Mohammad said the presence of MALBATT 850-11 was well-received by the local community, reflecting the success of the collaboration between peacekeepers and the local population.

He emphasised that the efficiency and professionalism displayed by the contingent members underscored the capabilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and RBAF in undertaking international peacekeeping missions.

In challenging operational conditions, he said MALBATT 850-11 maintained its reputation as a respected peacekeeping force among the local and international community.

On another note, he said MALBATT was always prepared to take on assignments in conflict zones such as Syria, should the United Nations (UN) issue such a directive.

“If instructed by the United Nations for the mission (to deploy to Syria), the national leadership will deliberate. If they agree, personnel will be sent there or to any other country in need,“ he said.