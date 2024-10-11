MALBATT members involved in explosion in Lebanon only slightly injured - Mohamed Khaled

KOTA KINABALU: The Defence Ministry confirmed the six members of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) who were involved in an explosion incident in Lebanon last Thursday only suffered minor injuries.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, said five of them were from the newly arrived team while the other had been in Lebanon.

“The Ministry of Defence will continue to ensure the safety of its personnel assigned to Lebanon,“ he told reporters after attending a civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) programme of the Armed Forces at the Al-Biruni Observatory here today.

Last Thursday (Nov 7), six MALBATT members were injured following an explosion incident that occurred near Saida Stadium, Lebanon during the movement of MALBATT 850-12 members from Beirut to Marakah Camp at 1.54 pm Lebanese time (7.54 pm Malaysian time).

The explosion targeted a civilian vehicle heading to Beirut but also caused damage to a bus transporting MALBATT 850-12 personnel.

Mohamed Khaled said the location of the MALBATT team at Marakah Camp is a safe area.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry will proceed with the implementation of development projects in Sabah involving an allocation of RM234.5 million.

He said the project included the development of the Army Camp at FELDA Sahabat, Lahad Datu, and the construction of the Royal Malaysian Army 5th Brigade and 19th Regiment camps in Kota Belud.

The ministry, he said, was also allocated RM37.6 million for the implementation of projects in Sabah next year.

The projects include the development of the Serudong Post and Bantul Post, the development of military health facilities at Lok Kawi Camp and the construction of the Sabah Zone Field Intelligence Operations Centre,“ he said.