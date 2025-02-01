PETALING JAYA: Malaysian employers must maintain completely smoke-free workplace buildings to protect employee health and benefit society, according to the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA).

Coordinator of FOMCA’s @SmokeFreeMY Initiative, Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah said the authorities will strengthen monitoring and enforcement of the workplace smoking ban, as the measure aims to eliminate second-hand smoke exposure and reduce illness-related work absences, Sinar Harian reported.

“Data in Malaysia shows that enforcing the smoking ban in workplaces is crucial. It improves indoor air quality, protects workers’ health, and reduces healthcare costs related to smoking-induced diseases,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also explained that the environmental tobacco smoke contains over 4,700 harmful chemicals, including 43 carcinogens, and tobacco causes approximately 27,200 deaths annually in Malaysia.

The initiative is supported by research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Surgeon General, which confirms no safe level of second-hand smoke exposure exists.

“Since the implementation of the 2010 Indoor Air Quality Code of Practice and the enforcement of Act 853, some parties have challenged the expansion of the smoking ban in workplace buildings for various reasons, including concerns about personal rights and economic implications.

“However, the court has affirmed that public health interests are the top priority,“ he added.

FOMCA endorses the smoking ban enforcement under both the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (OSHA) through the 2010 Indoor Air Quality Code of Practice and the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 853), along with its corresponding Order.

The organisation urges compliance with designated smoking areas outside buildings and supports strict enforcement against violations.