Malta-flagged tanker catches fire in East Johor Straits, all crew safe

SINGAPORE: A Malta-flagged tanker, MED ATLANTIC, caught fire in the East Johor Straits within Singapore waters, with all 22 crew members safely disembarking the vessel without any injuries.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it was alerted to the engine room fire at 10.30 am on Monday.

“The vessel is currently anchored. An MPA patrol craft, two Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tugboats have been deployed to provide assistance and ensure navigational safety,“ it said in a statement.

The MPA added that there is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area and that navigational broadcasts are being issued for passing vessels to steer clear of the incident site.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Food Agency is closely monitoring the situation and has advised nearby fish farms to take necessary precautionary measures.