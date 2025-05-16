ABU DHABI: Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of”, telling reporters that people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“We’re looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,“ the president told reporters.

The brief comments came as Trump concluded his final leg of a multi-day tour of the Gulf countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade for over two months on Gaza, leading UN agencies and other humanitarian groups to warn of shrinking fuel and medicine supplies to the territory of 2.4 million Palestinians.

It has also repeatedly denied that there is a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Trump's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced openness to any new ideas to bring aid into Gaza after a US- and Israeli-backed plan was widely criticised, while also expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the territory.