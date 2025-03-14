Man, 62, reported missing since Tuesday found dead

IPOH: An elderly man, who was reported missing after going for physiotherapy treatment on Tuesday (March 11), was found dead in a room at the RPGC Garden Hotel here today.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they received information about the discovery of the body of R. Thinakaran, 62, at about 4.20 pm today.

“Medical officers from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here who were at the scene confirmed the death, and an initial examination found the deceased lying on the bed with no visible injuries on the body.

“The body was sent to the HRPB Forensic Unit for an autopsy tomorrow (March 14) to determine the cause of death,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under a sudden death report (SDR), with no signs of criminal activity or foul play.

Abang Zainal said that on March 11, at about 4.49 pm, they received information that the man left his home in Taman Pulai Height, Kampung Kepayang in a grey Honda Accord but never returned afterwards.