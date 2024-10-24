IPOH: An unemployed man was arrested after injuring a 13-year-old student in a hit-and-run accident in the compound of a secondary school in Taman Bintang, Pantai Remis on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the 47-year-old suspect was arrested the same day along with a white Myvi car.

“At 6.24pm on Oct 23, police received a report about a Myvi being driven dangerously, which resulted in an accident involving a school student.

“The incident occurred at about 5.30pm, when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the gate of a basketball court, causing it to collapse,“ he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run on silk highway

Hasbullah added that the suspect then drove towards a secondary school, entered the school grounds, and headed towards the hall, hitting a female student who was practising volleyball.

The suspect fled the school premises, while the victim, who suffered an injury to her left leg, was admitted to Seri Manjung Hospital.

He said that after his arrest, the suspect was referred to the same hospital for further treatment due to his unstable mental condition.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. Members of the public with information can contact investigating officer Insp Nur Munawara Ahmad at 011-16240391 or the Manjung district police headquarters operations room at 05-6886222 to assist with the investigation,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Nissan driver in hit and run knocks down motorcyclist on Balakong road