A motorcyclist was knocked down by a car in a hit and run incident in Cheras on Saturday (October 19).

In a dashcam footage shared on X by @update1111, the silver Nissan in the 3.50pm incident was shown to switched lanes initially in order to overtake the motorcyclist.

Both vehicles involved in the incident were said to have headed to Sungai Long.

As the Nissan driver proceeded to merge into the same lane as the motorcyclist, the video showed the car getting too close to the motorcycle and then hit the vehicle after overtaking it.

After knocking down the motorcyclist, the car was shown speeding off, leaving the motorcyclist behind.

Netizens alleged that the car driver hit the motorcyclist intentionally and called for the authorities to take strict action against the driver.