Man arrested for selling duty-free liquor illegally

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was arrested for selling duty-free liquor illegally during a raid at a terrace house in Taman Mount Austin here on May 7.

South Johor Bahru police chief ACP Raub Selamat said police arrested the man, 36, and seized liquor of various brands worth RM316,595 at about 10.30 am following a public tipoff.

“Liquor was also found in two vehicles, a Toyota Estima and Toyota Vellfire that were using fake license plates to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said in a media conference here today.

The police believe that the man was acting alone for the past six months and bought the liquor at a duty-free area in Forest City near Iskandar Puteri before selling it at market prices to grocery stores and acquaintances.

Samples will be sent to the Chemistry Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for analysis to determine if the liquor is counterfeit, he said.

The suspect, who tested negative for drugs and has no prior criminal record, has been remanded for 14 days from May 8 to facilitate investigations under SEction 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 108(3)(F) of the Road Transport Act 1987.