Man arrested over viral Sungkai accident

IPOH: A man who was involved in a two-car accident that recently went viral on social media was detained by police today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said a 23-year-old woman lodged a police report at around 3 pm on Nov 25 regarding the accident in Taman Sungkai Perdana, near Sungkai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred at 1.28 pm on the same day, involving a Perodua Axia driven by the complainant and a Perodua Aruz driven by the 47-year-old suspect, he said in a statement.

Mohd Naim said neither driver sustained injuries although their vehicles were damaged.

He said the suspect was arrested in Taman Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, Selangor, around 1 pm yesterday.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the public is advised not to speculate about the incident,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.