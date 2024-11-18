Man crushed to death while changing flat tyre

SHAH ALAM: A 65-year-old local man was crushed to death by a four-wheel drive vehicle when he was retrieving a spare tyre from his car in an incident on the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA) this afternoon, according to police.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said a shuttle bus failed to avoid the off-road vehicle parked behind the victim’s car on the left side of the road, adding that the vehicle belonged to a good Samaritan who wanted to assist the victim in changing his flat tyre.

“This accident resulted in the victim suffering severe injuries to his body and was confirmed dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the Investigating Officer of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, Inspector Muhammad Najib Abdul Rahman, at 019-7757354.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.