Man denies kicking, beating wife with rubber hose

KUALA LUMPUR: A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of injuring his wife by kicking and beating her with a rubber hose last month.

Daniel Kenneth Abdullah, 35, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his 24-year-old wife by kicking her left leg and striking her with a rubber hose on various parts of her body.

The offence was allegedly committed at their apartment in Bandar Sri Permaisuri here at 9 pm on April 30. He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

Section 324 provides for a maximum prison term of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of these punishments, while Section 326A allows for the sentence to be doubled, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir objected to bail, stating that the offence is non-bailable and expressing concern that the victim might be living in fear as she still resides with the accused.

Daniel, who was unrepresented, appealed for bail, expressing remorse for his actions and promising to take care of his two children, aged four months and one year, as well as his wife, who is currently pregnant.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan denied bail and set June 9 for mention and document submission.