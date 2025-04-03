SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a man yesterday to assist in the investigation into a criminal intimidation incident during an annual general meeting of a political party held in Kuala Selangor on Saturday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Azahar Tajudin said the 45-year-old suspect was detained at 4.15 pm in the Kuala Selangor area.

He said in a statement on the Kuala Selangor Police Facebook page that a woman lodged a report claiming that she received threats at the meeting, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to come to the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Selangor District Police operations room at 03-3289 1222.