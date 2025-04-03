KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to ensure a sufficient supply of essential items throughout Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar also directed the ministry to intensify monitoring and enforcement through Op Pantau 2025.

“The Prime Minister held a meeting with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, to discuss key issues related to the cost of living faced by the people.

“...the Prime Minister wants an immediate implementation of intervention strategies in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in the event of supply disruptions,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office Daily Briefing streamed live on the Facebook pages of Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia, today.

Tunku Nashrul said that Anwar urged KPDN to be more firm in ensuring that traders comply with the government-set price ceilings, including for items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme, which will be announced soon.

He added that Anwar also wanted the authorities to step up efforts to monitor food prices at Ramadan bazaars to prevent unjustified price hikes by certain parties.

“The Prime Minister will visit several Ramadan bazaars to personally inspect food prices and quality while supporting small traders.

“He also wants the MADANI Rahmah Sale programme to be held more frequently throughout Ramadan, leading up to Syawal,” he added.