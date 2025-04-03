KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 is necessary to ensure that Parliament functions independently from the executive branch and can carry out its duties like other similar institutions in developed countries.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the bill would ensure the setting up of a specific civil service under the Parliamentary Services Council.

“Malaysian democracy, now and in the future, require strengthening our Parliamentary institution. That’s why the bill is an important step (in this direction),” she said when debating the bill that was tabled for the second reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The council would act as the body fully responsible for all parliamentary services, including restructuring the organisation to raise administrative efficiency, she said, adding that two Dewan Negara and four Dewan Rakyat members, two from both the government and opposition, will be picked to join the council.

“The provisions in the bill also sets that administration of parliamentary services will encompass professional aid such as the drafting of laws and preparation of researchers for MPs, both from the government and opposition blocs,” she said.

The bill also stipulates that the government needs to set an obligation to channel sufficient funds for both Houses annually, Azalina said.

“Parliament now has the autonomy to submit suggested budgets directly to the Finance Ministry as its financial trustee without requiring the approval of the Prime Minister’s Department,” she added.

The Parliamentary Services Act 2025 was tabled for the first reading in Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24. Its predecessor, the Parliamentary Services Act 1966 was abolished in 1992, following which the Parliament was placed under the Prime Minister’s Department with a minister supervising its administration.