Man dies in attack by friend after drinking dispute in Kajang

PETALING JAYA: A disagreement and dissatisfaction became the cause of a man being attacked by his own friend until it claimed his life in an incident at a shophouse area near Semenyih here today.

Kajang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said his party received a report regarding the incident from a 37-year-old man at approximately 1.13am.

According to Naazron, the complainant who works as a lorry driver stated that a disagreement occurred between his friends while they were drinking alcohol at a field area in a housing estate in Semenyih.

“The incident caused the complainant’s finger to be injured after being hit by a sharp weapon. All five individuals who were at the location had dispersed from the scene.

“However, around 4.30am on the same day, several other dissatisfied individuals went to the shophouse row area in Semenyih, the location where the friend who injured the complainant lived,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Naazron said that when at the location, a 38-year-old man was attacked by one of the complainant’s friends using a sharp weapon, resulting in injuries to the victim’s hand and body.

“The victim was then rushed to hospital with the help of friends before being confirmed dead not long after.

“A post-mortem was conducted at 9am at the Kajang Hospital Forensic Unit to determine the cause of death,“ he added.

He said five men aged between 31 and 37 believed to be involved in the incident have been detained with several items seized as well.

Naazron said remand applications for all suspects will be made tomorrow to assist investigations.

“Further checks found that four suspects have criminal and drug records while the victim has seven criminal records. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he explained.

Any individual who has any information regarding this case can contact Investigating Officer Assistant Superintendent Ong Eng Yew at 012-6966849.